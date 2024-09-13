Sunderland legend Jill Scott to return to city to open sister's new dancewear shop

Football legend and Sunderland’s own Queen of Jungle Jill Scott is set to return to the city this weekend to officially open her sister’s new shop, Dolly Dancewear.

Amanda Wilson, 43, named the Castletown shop after her daughter Dolly, aged 7.

Dolly started dancing at the age of three and it became apparent to Amanda that she and her fellow parents were having to travel outside of the city to buy the dance outfits and shoes their children needed.

Amanda Wilson (centre) with husband Neil Wilson, sister Jill Scott, daughter Dolly Wilson and Jill's dog Winnie at the new Dolly Dancewear shop. | Amanda Wilson

She said: “Dolly goes to Ace Performers Dance School and I noticed there are lots of dance schools in the city but no dance shops.

“Myself and other parents were having to travel to South Shields to find the nearest dance shop.

“It was difficult to get the shoes and outfits I needed for Dolly and so I thought it would be a good idea to open a shop.”

A mural of Amanda’s daughter Dolly, who she named the shop after. | Amanda Wilson

At 3pm on Saturday (September 14) Amanda’s sister and former lioness, Jill Scott, will be performing the ribbon cutting ceremony to officially open the shop which is located in Ethel Terrace.

Amanda said: “Jill is a proper home bird. She loves coming back to Sunderland and is looking forward to coming up to open the shop.”

Dolly Dancewear is opening this Saturday (September 14). | Amanda Wilson

Customers can enjoy a glass of prosecco and nibbles as they get a first chance to see the wide array of dance and ballet shoes, leotards, tiaras, tights, socks and other accessories on display.

Amanda added: “I’m really excited about the new shop and hopefully it will provide a service to fill the gap of available dancewear.

“I’ve had lots of feedback from parents both online and at Dolly’s dance school and it has all been really positive.”

You can find out more about the products available and Saturday’s grand opening via the Dolly Dancewear Facebook page.