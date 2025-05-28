Sunderland law firm moves to new premises with help from Bradley Hall

Cooklaw Solicitors, a law firm based in Sunderland, has relocated its offices to new space on Colima Avenue.

Cooklaw Solicitors, which was previously based on Frederick Street in Sunniside, has moved to large premises on Colima Avenue, occupying three quarters of the building for staff and file storage.

Bradley Hall leased the property on behalf of the landlord to Cooklaw Solicitors, which was founded in the city in 2006 by Mark Cook and was represented by Lofthouse & Partners during the transaction. Bradley Hall, in its capacity as a full-service property firm, also manage the site through their Property Management service, and provided a full Schedule of Works via its Building Surveying team.

Michael McGhin, Commercial Agency Surveyor at Bradley Hall’s Sunderland office, commented on the move, “It has been a pleasure to work with Mark and the team at Cooklaw to support them in their move to 2 Colima Avenue and to ensure a fantastic tenant for our client, who own the buildings on Colima Avenue.

Colima Avenue

“The new space is over 3,000 sq ft in size and is ideal for a modern law firm requiring space for growing teams.

“It was fantastic to work with my colleagues in Property Management and Building Surveying to ensure the smooth transition of Cooklaw Solicitors from its previous site to its new, exciting space.

“I wish Mark, Richard, Lee and Ruth and the team all the very best in their new home.”

Colima Avenue, which sits within Sunderland Enterprise Park, is located on the banks of the River Wear, close to Wessington Way- the main route into Sunderland city centre for thousands of commuters each day.

The business park is home to several regional and national businesses including TSB, Sunderland City Council and Avant Homes, and is located next to a large Retail Park boasting national businesses such as Argos and Matalan.

Cooklaw, which specialises in conveyancing, wills and probate, clinical negligence and commercial law, has over 20 members of staff and supports clients across Sunderland, the North East and beyond.

Mark Cook, founder and director, commented on the move: “Our move to Colima Avenue represents just how much our business has grown.

“We had been in our previous premises for several years and as our team grew, we knew it was time to find somewhere larger, and with space for even more team members.

“Working with Michael, Tamsin and James and their teams at Bradley Hall was a pleasure- they were professional, knowledgeable and really made the move easy for us.

“I am grateful for their assistance with our move and look forward to working with them on conveyancing matters in the future.”

Bradley Hall, which was founded in 1988, provides a full-service approach to property services, and with a network of 10 offices across the UK, supports commercial and residential clients across the country to buy, lease or sell their properties.

For more information on Bradley Hall, visit www.bradleyhall.co.uk