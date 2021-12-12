Around 20 couriers, employed through Stuart Delivery, stopped working for a short time on Saturday, December 11 and staged a demonstration on Wessington Way.

It follows a move by the company to cut drivers’ minimum delivery fee for journeys below 0.5 miles from £4.50 to £3.40.

Food delivery drivers protest for better pay in Sunderland on Saturday, December 10.

One of the Sunderland drivers, who did not wish to be named, said: “You can take less than £10 an hour then you have to take off insurance and taxes and be earning £3 or £4 an hour if you are lucky.

"Something needs to happen. If it’s bad now when it’s Christmas, what are we going to do in January when it’s quiet?”

A Just Eat spokesperson said: "We are keen to maintain an open dialogue on issues that are important to couriers.

"We are working with our third-party delivery partner and are having ongoing discussions with them and couriers on this matter."

Stuart Delivery has been approached for comment.

