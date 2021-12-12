Sunderland Just Eat delivery drivers stage protest in pay dispute
Just East delivery drivers in Sunderland staged a protest in a dispute over pay.
Around 20 couriers, employed through Stuart Delivery, stopped working for a short time on Saturday, December 11 and staged a demonstration on Wessington Way.
It follows a move by the company to cut drivers’ minimum delivery fee for journeys below 0.5 miles from £4.50 to £3.40.
One of the Sunderland drivers, who did not wish to be named, said: “You can take less than £10 an hour then you have to take off insurance and taxes and be earning £3 or £4 an hour if you are lucky.
"Something needs to happen. If it’s bad now when it’s Christmas, what are we going to do in January when it’s quiet?”
A Just Eat spokesperson said: "We are keen to maintain an open dialogue on issues that are important to couriers.
"We are working with our third-party delivery partner and are having ongoing discussions with them and couriers on this matter."