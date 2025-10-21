'Sunderland innovation' - energy data business lands 7-figure investment to develop AI platform
Troo landed the funding from NPIF II – NEL Debt Finance, which is managed by NEL Fund Managers as part of the Northern Powerhouse Investment Fund II (NPIF II). Its technology is set to transform how energy market data is captured and analysed - delivering faster insights and smarter decision-making to benefit Troo’s expanding customer base.
It will also support recruitment and training, enabling the company has the right capabilities in place to execute its ambitious growth strategy. Andrew Richardson, chief executive of Troo, said: "Working with NEL has been a constructive and valuable experience.
“They’ve taken the time to understand both our business model and the market we operate in, which gives us confidence in their support. This investment enables us to move forward with the development of our AI platform, a project that will significantly enhance our customer proposition and support our growth ambitions."
The investment was led by senior investment executive Jane Siddle. She added: "Troo has a strong track record of performance and a clear growth strategy requiring investment in its digital infrastructure with that will bring significant benefits to the business over the next phase of its development."
Sarah Newbould, senior investment manager at the British Business Bank, said: "It's great to see innovative businesses like Troo emerging from Sunderland, contributing to the North East’s growing reputation as a hub for cutting-edge technology and AI development.
“This investment highlights how NPIF II continues to support the region’s dynamic business landscape, driving innovation to help to build a stronger and resilient Northern economy."