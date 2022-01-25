Sunderland HR agency's expansion plans for 2022
A Sunderland HR agency have their sights set on further expansion in 2022 following a strong year of growth.
Oculus HR provides innovative and flexible HR solutions to SME. Their dedicated HR approach throughout the coronavirus outbreak has in turn driven their own organisational expansion.
The company was founded eight years ago by Managing Director, Louise Kennedy. The team at Oculus HR have gone from strength to strength with their tailored HR support services seeing an increase in monthly retainers by nearly 40% and expanding across the UK including Liverpool and Cornwall.
Louise said: “2022 is looking bright for Oculus HR and promises to be a period of further growth, I’m really happy with the direction that the business is going in. We have a number of exciting new projects recently launched and also in the pipeline and we are committed to having all the right mechanisms in place to support our clients, we will continue to keep innovation at the heart of our support packages.
An increase in remote working, alongside legislative changes and teamed with the enhanced awareness around mental health mean that businesses need to have tailor-made advice readily available and to hand, we have proven to be a vital piece of our client’s ‘jigsaw’ so to speak.”
2022 promises more growth and expansion with the launch of HR to Go, a service where business owners can purchase packages, alongside the further growth of Oculus Health and Safety which is headed up by business partner, Eddie Kennedy. With new employees set to join the team, plans for an office relocation are also on the horizon.