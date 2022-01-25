Sunderland HR agency's expansion plans for 2022

Oculus HR provides innovative and flexible HR solutions to SME. Their dedicated HR approach throughout the coronavirus outbreak has in turn driven their own organisational expansion.

The company was founded eight years ago by Managing Director, Louise Kennedy. The team at Oculus HR have gone from strength to strength with their tailored HR support services seeing an increase in monthly retainers by nearly 40% and expanding across the UK including Liverpool and Cornwall.

Louise said: “2022 is looking bright for Oculus HR and promises to be a period of further growth, I’m really happy with the direction that the business is going in. We have a number of exciting new projects recently launched and also in the pipeline and we are committed to having all the right mechanisms in place to support our clients, we will continue to keep innovation at the heart of our support packages.

Louise Kennedy, Managing Director at Oculus HR

An increase in remote working, alongside legislative changes and teamed with the enhanced awareness around mental health mean that businesses need to have tailor-made advice readily available and to hand, we have proven to be a vital piece of our client’s ‘jigsaw’ so to speak.”