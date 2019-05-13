Sunderland housing association Gentoo Group unveils £400million-plus spending package for next five years

Sunderland housing giant Gentoo Group has unveiled plans to spend more than £400million on improving its properties and building new homes over the next five years.

The Doxford International-based housing association will invest £417million on improving its homes and bringing 1,100 rented properties and new homes for sale to the markets.

The housing provider’s 2019-24 business plan features a £300 million investment package to improve its existing homes, including

*£22million to fit more than 9,000 properties with full double-glazed windows by 2023;

*£38million on fire risk works, external painting and environmental improvements to estates;

*£110million on repairs and maintenance services.

The group also announced plans to increase the number of affordable rented properties available in Sunderland.

Through its affordable homes plan, Gentoo will invest a further £117 million and provide 900 extra homes for affordable rent in the city by 2024, via a mixture of new build and existing properties.

In addition, its commercial arm, Gentoo Homes, will build more than 200 new homes for sale each year and generate an annual profit in the region of £4million to subsidise the affordable homes plan.

Gentoo’s business plan has clear objectives on enhancing services for tenants, including:

*improving its digital offer;

*improving services for tenants with complex needs;

*and strengthening the customer voice in its work.

Group Chief Executive Officer Nigel Wilson, said: "Our five-year business plan is an ambitious programme of investment and house building but our tenants are at its

heart.

"We want to ensure our tenants’ voices are heard and they have the chance to influence and shape the services we deliver for them.

"Our property investment programme will also ensure they have the best quality homes possible in estates they are proud to call home.

"Gentoo is directly addressing the ongoing shortage of affordable rented homes in the city by committing to bringing 900 more properties to the market in the next five

years.

"Together with our Gentoo Homes build programme, we will provide a huge choice of rented and private properties for the people of Sunderland and the wider region." It is one of the largest employers in Sunderland and landlords in the North East.