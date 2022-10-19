Sunderland HMV branch moving to bigger premises in The Bridges - with special freebie on offer for first 25 customers

The new store is set to open on Friday, October 21, in The Bridges Shopping Centre and the first 25 customers through the door will receive a free opening day goodie bag.

The new 4,058 sq ft store will stock 3,600 different vinyl albums, 2,800 different CDs, 4,650 films and TV shows on 4K Ultra HD, Blu Ray and DVD as well as over 2,600 pop culture products across franchises such as Stranger Things, Pokemon, Star Wars, Marvel and DC, with over 400 different T-shirt designs.

The new outlet will be staffed by team members from the previous store and all shoppers will be able to take advantage of the “HMV Delivers” service, which allows customers to order any items not in store to be delivered directly to their door.

Matt Stockwell, Store Manager, said: “We’re really excited to open our brand-new Sunderland store, showcasing some of the very best in entertainment across pop culture, music, film and TV. With fantastic deals and free opening day goodie bags on offer, the new opening is definitely not one to miss next weekend.”

Phil Halliday, hmv Managing Director, said: “We’re delighted to be relocating to a bigger and better location in Sunderland. hmv has a long history of offering signings and performances from amazing artists and bands in its stores, and we’re looking forward to bringing some more incredible events to Sunderland soon.”

The move comes amid challenging times in the retail sector, and after several years of difficulties for HMV.

The company entered administration in both 2013 and 2018, before a new owner was able to help them recover and re-open a number of stores across the UK.

Since then, HMV has celebrated its 100th birthday, in July 2021, and continued to operate successfully.