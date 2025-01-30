Sunderland-headquartered OnPath Energy expands onshore wind fleet with acquisition of two UK sites

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Leading renewable energy developer OnPath Energy has added two ROC-accredited operational onshore wind farms to its UK fleet.

The Sunderland-headquartered firm has acquired the Milton Keynes Wind Farm in Buckinghamshire and the Pates Hill Wind Farm in West Lothian from GCP Infrastructure Investments Ltd.

Both wind farms have been operational since 2010 and comprise seven Vestas V-90 2.0 MW turbines with a combined installed capacity of 28MW, which is enough to meet the annual electricity needs of around 23,000 homes.

The community benefits packages linked to each wind farm will be fully maintained under their new ownership, with OnPath now looking at ways in which local involvement in each community might be enhanced.

The deal represents OnPath Energy’s first acquisition since its own acquisition by Brookfield Asset Management in December 2023 through the Brookfield Global Transition Fund II.

OnPath Energy (formerly Banks Renewables) now owns and operates 12 onshore wind farms across Scotland and England.

The company’s ambitious growth is continuing, with work already commencing in 2025 on Mill Rig Wind Farm in South Lanarkshire, Barnsdale Solar Farm near Leeds and a co-located solar and battery scheme at Common Farm in South Yorkshire.

It has more than 3GW of renewable energy generation and electricity storage capacity in its development pipeline, planning permission for up to 368 MW of renewable electricity generation and flexible energy storage projects, a further 417 MW in the planning system and 1,489 MW in the development pipeline.

Richard Dunkley, CEO at OnPath Energy, says: “As we continue to develop our own renewable generation projects from first principles, we will also be looking to identify other opportunities at every stage of the lifecycle, from pre-construction right through to operational wind farms and project repowering.

“The Milton Keynes and Pates Hill Wind Farms represented a strong fit with our development framework and their acquisition provides a positive outcome for all concerned, including the local communities that will continue to benefit directly from the revenues that these wind farms generate.”

Shaun Chande, mergers and acquisitions director at OnPath Energy, adds: “This transaction underscores the effectiveness of our plan to accelerate growth through strategic acquisitions, leveraging our deep onshore wind expertise, our robust balance sheet and strong financing capabilities to drive the platform’s continued expansion.”

Philip Kent, Chief Executive Officer at Gravis Capital Management, the Investment Adviser to GCP Infrastructure Investments Ltd ("GCP"), commented: "GCP invested in the Milton Keynes and Pates Hill wind farms in 2017. Since, these assets have provided attractive returns for GCP's shareholders, generated a significant amount of renewable energy to support UK decarbonisation, and have contributed positively to the local area.

“Among other initiatives, the projects have helped fund improvements to the outdoor space at the Kirknewton Primary School and worked with teachers to educate children about how the wind turbines work.

“We are pleased to be selling the wind farms to OnPath Energy, who we are sure will be excellent stewards of the assets and will continue to create benefits for all relevant stakeholders."

Brookfield Asset Management is one of the world’s largest owners and operators of renewable power plants, with over 35,000 megawatts of operating capacity worldwide, equivalent to the UK’s onshore wind, offshore wind and hydroelectricity capacity.