From Queen Bey to a city centre festival celebrating local talent, there’s plenty of top entertainment heading our way in 2023.
Here’s some of the big gigs, shows and festivals happening in and around the city this year.
1. Disney's The Lion, March to May
Disney's Lion King will roar into Sunderland Empire for a seven-week run in spring, from Thursday, March 16 to Saturday, May 6, 2023. As the only North East date on the tour, it’s a major coup for the theatre as it bounces back from the pandemic and is set to be a major boost for the local economy attracting people from across the region. It's already the best-selling show ever at the Empire.
Photo: Disney
2. Beyoncé, May
Queen Bey herself, Beyoncé, is heading back to the Stadium of Light. The multi-million record-selling singer and songwriter heads to the home of the Black Cats with her Renaissance World Tour on Tuesday, May 23, 2023. It's one of only four UK dates on the tour, with the star also playing Cardiff’s Principality Stadium, Murrayfield in Edinburgh and Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.
Photo: submitted
3. Pink, June
Pink will be getting the party started when she returns to Sunderland for two dates on Saturday, June 10 and Sunday, June 11, 2023. The US superstar was last in the city in 2010 when she became the first female to headline a gig at the stadium, wowing the crowds with her acrobatic skills. She’ll be returning with her Summer Carnival tour next summer. Photo by Rich Polk/Getty Images for Yaamava' Resort & Casino
Photo: Getty
4. Rod Stewart, June
Rod Stewart will be returning to Durham’s Riverside ground as part of his Global Hits Summer 2023 tour. Following his celebrated run of dates in the UK in 2022, Sir Rod Stewart continues his reign as one of the world’s most-popular live performers with the announcement of a run of special summer UK shows, with a date at the Seat Unique Riverside on June 30, 2023.
Photo: submitted