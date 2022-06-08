Sunderland food hygiene ratings: New scores for restaurant and two takeaways

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sunderland City Council food safety inspectors have assessed these businesses for their food hygiene and given them scores of three and four.

A three star rating means that “hygiene standards are generally satisfactory” whereas a four star rating means that “hygiene standards are good”.

Inspectors look at areas such as hygienic food handling, cleanliness and condition of facilities and building, along with management of food safety, when giving a rating.

Food safety inspectors have visited three venues to give them new hygiene ratings. Photo: Google Maps.

For a business to get the top rating of five, they must do well in all three elements and if the top rating is not given, the officer will explain the actions needed to improve their hygiene rating.

Panda Garden, on Holmeside, was given a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating following an inspection on Thursday, April 28.

Inspectors ruled that hygienic food handling was “generally satisfactory” with management of food safety and cleanliness and condition of facilities and building both rated as “good”.

Murtha's Fish and Chip Shop, on Saint Lukes Terrace, was given a three star rating on Tuesday, April 26.

Panda Garden was given a four star food hygiene rating. Picture for reference only. Photo: Google Maps.

Food safety officers judged the three main criteria to be “generally satisfactory” at the time of their visit to the takeaway.

Prime Pizza, at Southern Fried Chicken on Victoria Road in Concord, with also given a three star food hygiene rating after an assessment on Wednesday, April 20.

The takeaway was also judged be to “generally satisfactory” for the three main criteria.

Prime Pizza in Washington was given a three star hygiene rating. Photo: Google Maps.

The new ratings mean that of Sunderland's 365 takeaways with ratings, 187 (51%) have ratings of five and just four have zero ratings.