Sunderland food hygiene ratings: New ratings for six businesses

Food safety inspectors at Sunderland City Council have gave these six Wearside businesses new hygiene ratings of five.

By Ryan Smith
Friday, 10th June 2022, 5:18 pm

Sunderland City Council food safety inspectors have assessed these businesses for their food hygiene and given them the top score of five.

A rating of five means that “hygiene standards are very good” and fully comply with the law.

Inspectors look at areas such as hygienic food handling, cleanliness and condition of facilities and building, along with management of food safety, when giving a rating.

Food safety officers have been inspecting venues across Wearside. Photo: Google Maps.

For a business to get the top rating of five, they must do well in all three elements at the time of the inspection.

Scroll down for the full list of businesses that were given a new rating of five, according to the Food Standards Agency, in postcode order.

NE37

Washington Football Hub, Northern Area Playing Fields, Washington, NE37 3HR – rated five stars on June 8, 2022.

The Meadows Coffee Shop. Photo: Google Maps.

NE38

The Havelock Arms, Bonemill Lane, Washington, NE38 8AJ – rated five stars on May 24, 2022.

The Cove By The Calabash Tree, Treasur Express, Swan Road, Washington, NE38 8JJ – rated five stars on May 20, 2022.

The Havelock Arms. Photo: Google Maps.

DH4

Freys B's, Evolve Business Centre, Cygnet Way, Rainton Bridge South, Houghton-le-Spring, DH4 5QY – rated five stars on June 7, 2022.

The Meadows Coffee Shop, Durham Wildlife Trust, Mallard Way, Houghton-Le-Spring, DH4 6PU – rated five stars on May 19, 2022.

DH5

Washington Football Hub. Photo: Google Maps.

Welcome Cafe, Apostolic Church, Brick Garth, Easington Lane, Houghton-Le-Spring, DH5 0LE – rated five stars on May 23, 2022.

