A number of local businesses and premises have been given a range of food hygiene ratings by Sunderland City Council food safety inspectors after recent assessments were carried out.

Ratings range from zero to five stars, with zero meaning urgent improvement is required, one-star meaning major improvement is necessary, two-stars indicating some improvement is necessary, three meaning hygiene standards are generally satisfactory while four means hygiene standards are good and five means standards are very good.

While carrying out an inspection, food officers look at a number of areas including hygienic food handling, cleanliness and condition of facilities and building, along with management of food safety.

Sunderland businesses with new food hygiene ratings

In order to get a top rating of five, a business must do well in all elements of food hygiene standards and if this is not given the officer will explain the actions needed to improve.

Among the latest Sunderland businesses to receive new ratings are Harry’s Game Shack, on Fawcett Street, Peking Express on Neville Road and KFC at Salterfen Park in Ryhope.

Scroll down to read the full list of recent ratings in postcode order:

SR1

Harry's Game Shack - 1 Fawcett Street, Sunniside, Sunderland, SR1 1SJ - Rated four-stars on November 30.

SR2

Starbucks - 5 Salterfen Park, Ryhope, SR2 9ST - Sunderland - Rated five-stars on December 21.

KFC - 2 Salterfen Park, Ryhope, Sunderland, SR2 0AH - Rated zero-stars on December 1.

SR3

Delhi Emperor - 4 Silksworth Lane, Tunstall, Sunderland, SR3 1LL - Rated zero-stars on November 30.

SR4

Peking Express - 3 Neville Road, Sunderland - SR4 6QT - Rated one-star on November 24.

The Purple Lily Bistro - 150 Hylton Road, Sunderland, SR4 7NX - Rated four-stars on November 11.

Naz's Grill - 169 Chester Road, Sunderland, SR4 7JA - Rated zero-stars on December 1.

During an inspection, areas looked at include hygienic food handling, cleanliness and condition of facilities and building, along with management of food safety.