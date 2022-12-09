Sunderland food hygiene: Latest restaurants and takeaways to receive one or two-star ratings

Sunderland City Council food safety inspectors have given a number of businesses and premises a range of food hygiene ratings following recent assessments.

Ratings range from zero to five stars, with zero meaning urgent improvement is required, one-star meaning major improvement is necessary, two-stars indicating some improvement is necessary, three meaning hygiene standards are generally satisfactory while four means hygiene standards are good and five means standards are very good.

Officers look at areas such as hygienic food handling, cleanliness and condition of facilities and building, along with management of food safety.

Sunderland businesses which have received a new food hygiene rating

In order to get a top rating of five, a business must do well in all elements of food hygiene standards.

Scroll down to read the full list of recent ratings in postcode order:

SR1

A one-star rating means major improvement is necessary

My Delhi Sunderland - 39 Borough Road, Sunderland, SR1 1PL - Rated two stars on October 31.

Aperitif - 7 High St W, Sunderland SR1 3EX, - Rated one star on October 27.

SR3

China Wok - 179, Durham Road, Sunderland, SR3 4BX - Rated two stars on November 2.

SR4

Danielle's Delights - Pennywell Industrial Estate, Sunderland, SR4 9EW - Rated one star on October 31.

Caesar Takeaway - 179 Chester Rd, Sunderland SR4 7JA - Rated one star on October 26.

Bow's Thai Kitchen - Neville Road, Sunderland, SR4 6QT – Rated one star on October 13.

SR5

