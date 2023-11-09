Florist Hannah McGann built her business in her spare room in lockdown.

A florist who set up her first shop just over a year ago has already blossomed into larger premises.

Florist Hannah McGann

After losing her cabin crew job due to the pandemic, Hannah McGann decided to take a leap of faith and pursue her passion for floristry.

She studied the botanical art at East Durham College and began marketing herself on Instagram, bringing cheer to people's doorsteps with her deliveries over lockdown.

The business has moved into premises in Ryhope Street South

Her Flowerchild business proved a hit and led to her opening her first shop, just behind the Guide Post in Ryhope, in July 2022.

Now, just over a year later, she's outgrown those premises and has taken over a larger unit adding to the local high street on Ryhope Street South.

The former joinery unit had been empty for some time, but Hannah has brought it back to life with an eye-catching sign and feature wall.

One of Hannah's bouquets

"I wanted to be in a more visible area, with more passing trade," she said. "We only opened on Monday and new customers have already been pulling in when they see the sign or the wreaths."

The businesswoman added: "I decided to just go for it in lockdown and found that there was a market for it. People were buying people 'hope you're ok' bouquets over lockdown and then, when things opened up again, the wedding market picked up.

"I now do up to three weddings a weekend."

Hannah also sells giftware

As well as selling plants, flowers and bouquets, Hannah sells giftware and also has workshop space, which is proving popular for wreath-making classes.

"I really enjoy the workshops and we have a great space here now," said Hannah. "I'll be announcing future workshop dates on social media and also looking to work with other businesses who might want to use the space.

Hannah also runs wreathmaking workshops

Speaking about opening up in Ryhope, she said: "I'm from Seaham and live in Sunderland city centre so it made sense to open half way.

"It's a close knit community of businesses and all the other independents on the street have been really welcoming, it's like a traditional local high street where you can get lots of different bits without having to go into town.

"I think people are glad the unit has been taken over and it's not just another barbers or take away."