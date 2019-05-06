Sunderland firm welcomes ‘important new appointments’ to support business with ambitious plans

A Sunderland business that matches employers with the perfect tech talent has added to its own team with three significant appointments.

Technically Compatible, a Sunderland Software Centre-based business that helps recruiters make better hires and chief technical officers build stronger teams, has announced the appointment of a new chair of the board, a head of customer success and a marketing manager, as it continues on a pathway of rapid growth.

These are important new appointments that signify the ambition that exists in the business.” Mike Rohan

The company, which offers software that allows businesses to test the technical competency of potential recruits as well as their existing staff, is fast growing and currently operates in over 40 countries worldwide including the Philippines, the US and Australia. It has ambitious plans to double its customer base and more than double revenues in the coming year.

Newly appointed chair, Ross Miller, who had a high-flying career at Compaq before getting into the world of tech startups in the early noughties, has vast experience of scaling ventures and raising funds to achieve highly profitable businesses. He believes Technically Compatible is a start-up with a bright future: “Technically Compatible is a tech disruptor; we have transformed the way our clients recruit and a great many employers will feel the benefit of software that allows them to make more informed recruitment decisions.

“I am delighted to be joining Technically Compatible at such an exciting time in the company’s development. I’m looking forward to what we can achieve, working with Mike and the team.”

Ross replaces Maurice Whittle, who has chaired the board for five years. He is joined by new executive recruits Isabel Herrera and Kevin Clohesy.

New marketing manager Isabel moved to the business from Newcastle Building Society, where she held a position as marketing manager for advice and third party products, having relocated to the region in 2018. Kevin, who will lead a customer service-focused team ensuring client projects run as smoothly as possible, has joined the firm from tech giant Sage Plc, where he was pre-sales manager, having been with the business for almost 15 years.

Speaking of the appointments, Mike Rohan, CEO of Technically Compatible, said: “These are important new appointments that signify the ambition that exists in the business.”