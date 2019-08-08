Sunderland firm teams up with Google to bring digital skills to North East
A Wearside-based training provider has teamed up with Google to help tackle the region’s digital skills gap.
Code, based at Bridge House, Sunderland, provides training in software development, digital marketing, cyber security and IT through advanced apprenticeships with companies such as Vertu Motors Plc, TT2 and Master Debonair.
The company recently teamed up with industry leaders, Google, to run a coding masterclass.
The day involved teaching the apprentices the principles of coding and was led by experts in the industry, with apprentices gaining invaluable knowledge and skills to help them in their future careers.
Code opened its doors to Google Digital Garage in a bid to close the digital skills gap.
Last year, research carried out by Deloitte found that just 12 per cent of leaders believe school leavers and graduates have the right digital skills – down from 20 per cent who said the same in 2017.
Sign up to our daily newsletter
Code chief executive and founder, Simon Howatson, said: “Combating the digital skills gap is something that I see as imperative.
“I am delighted that a company like Google has this shared vision and want to work with us.”
Kevan Dix, a Google Digital Garage coach from Good Things Foundation, said “We’ve had a great day with Code’s apprentices, passing our knowledge and hopefully making a difference and ensuring that we do our bit to challenge the digital skills gap.”
To find out more about apprenticeship vacancies or how to take on an apprentice with Code visit www.code-academy.co.uk.