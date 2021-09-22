Sunderland firm looking to create 100 new jobs after winning string of contracts

The firm is currently recruiting for around 20 positions across the business, and is expecting to add another 80 people to its workforce in the next year – taking it past the 1,100 people mark.It has also just taken on its first ever apprentices – with two young people joining its head office team and more expected to follow.Graham Conway, founder and managing director at Maxim FM, said: "We are already firmly established as the North East’s largest independent cleaning and facilities management firm, and with cleaning and hygiene having never been higher up the business agenda, we’re expecting to see more growth opportunities arising in the next year and beyond.“The contracts we’ve picked up in recent weeks demonstrate the way in which we’re broadening both the industry sectors and locations in which we’re operating and we have many more opportunities in the pipeline that we’re expecting to come to fruition in the coming months.”He added: “Expanding our high-quality team will give us the resources we believe we’ll need to service our current and future workload, and we’re aiming to recruit both within and outside the North East.“Scotland has already proven to be a strong market for us since we set up our office there six years ago and enhancing our presence north of the border will be a key strand of our future growth strategy.“Recruiting our first apprentices will allow us to begin to ‘grow our own’ people and we have high hopes for the contributions they can make towards the development of our business as they begin to build their careers.”