The firm scooped the top prize at our Business Excellence awards last month – as well as being named Employer of the Year.

But that success has been just part of a golden run in recent weeks, including Best National Retailer at the prestigious British Travel Awards and The Award for Learning and Development at the Investors in People ceremony.

In total, the UK’s largest independent travel agent scooped seven awards in the space of a fortnight.

Dame Irene Hays with some of the firm's recent trophy wins

The British Travel Awards are the biggest consumer-voted awards in the United Kingdom and Hays picked up three trophies - Best National Retailer (Gold), Best National Retailer for Cruise (Gold), and Best Company for Forex and Travel Money (Silver).

More than 300,000 consumers cast over 618,000 votes to recognise the travel businesses that have provided the best customer service, best product offerings and delivered the best holidays across various categories.

Owner and company chair Dame Irene Hays was delighted with the firm’s performance.

“I’m always incredibly proud of our amazing teams at Hays Travel, and getting external recognition for our hard work and achievements means a lot,” she said.

The team from Hays Travel are presented with their Business of the Year award

"This latest host of awards proves we are providing the best for both our customers and our people.

“Best National Retailer at the British Travel Awards is a very important achievement for us as it is consumer voted.

"Despite the huge challenges the industry has faced, we have placed our customers at the heart of everything we do and this award shows that our customers recognise our dedication to this.”

Being honoured in the Echo awards had meant a lot to a firm which has been true to its Wearside roots, Dame Irene added.

She said: “Our roots and home here in Sunderland is a fundamental part of who we are and so picking up both Business of the Year and Employer of the Year at the Sunderland Echo Business Excellence Awards also made me very proud.”

Hays took home the award for Learning and Development at the national Investors in People Awards 2022 in what has been a record-breaking year for entries, with more than 300 organisations involved.

“Picking up The Award for Learning and Development at the Investors in People awards meant an awful lot as our aim is to create lifelong, rewarding careers for every individual in the Hays Travel family and our in-house training team are incredible at what they do,” said Dame Irene.

“None of our achievements would have been possible without the phenomenal people who make up the business so, as always, I’d like to thank each and every one.”

In November, Hays Travel was also awarded Campaign of the Year at the Travolution Awards for its summer foreign exchange campaign, We Know It’s Not Just Travel Money.