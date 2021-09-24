And now is the time to get your entries in for the Portfolio Awards as the deadline for entries is only a week away.

The Sunderland Echo’s prestigious annual awards are due to return for the first time since the pandemic and they will be back with a ceremony on November 4 at the Stadium of Light.

It is a chance for companies to put themselves in the running for honours and follow in the footsteps of some famous Wearside businesses.

Pictured at the launch of the awards last year. Pictured from left to right are Sunderland Echo Head of Content Gary Oliver, awards correspondent Chris Cordner and organiser Lynn Wild with Sunderland Council leader Coun Graeme Miller.

At the last awards in 2019, there was a standing ovation as Hays Travel won both the Large Business of the Year and the Overall Business of the Year titles in recognition for its incredible year of growth in which Hays re-opened scores of former Thomas Cook shops and saved nearly 2,000 jobs of Thomas Cook workers.

Now in their 15th year, the Sunderland Echo is proud to present the Portfolio Business 2021 Awards. These prestigious awards are a celebration of excellence within the business sector across Wearside & East Durham.

Sunderland City Council is once again the headline sponsor of the Portfolio Awards.

We are also delighted to welcome on board the partner sponsors for this year’s awards and they are Gentoo, the Autism Society, Station Taxis and Bradley Hall.

The winners at the 2019 awards. Could your company follow in their footsteps?

After the nomination deadline passes, the judges will face the unenviable task of trying to whittle down the field into a shortlist.

All of the chosen finalists will get to attend the grand finale. We will reveal the winners at a glittering evening of celebration.

But before then, let’s find those businesses worthy of consideration.To nominate, email [email protected]

THE CATEGORIES.

Small Business of the Year (under 10 Employees).

Medium Business of the Year (11-50 employees).

Large Business of the Year ( over 50 employees).

Employer of the Year.

Apprentice of the Year.

Technology of the Year.

City Centre Business of the Year.

Creative Industries Award.

Sole Trader of the Year.

New Business of the Year.

Special Community Business Award.

Best Green Business Award.

Social Enterprise Award.

Best Training Provider Award.

Exporter of the Year.

Women in Business Award.

Leisure Business Award.

Lifetime Achievement Award.

Overall Business of the Year.