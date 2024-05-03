Sunderland curry institution Moti Raj gearing up to celebrate 50 years in the city

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Sunderland has welcomed a wave of new restaurants of late, but one of its longest-running is still going strong.

Moti Raji on Church Lane celebrates 50 years of business with owners Syed Shafiqul Islam and Syed Shoyjhad Miah.

Moti Raj was one of the first restaurants to bring the kick and spice of Indian food to Sunderland when it opened its doors back in July 1974.

Syed Jamal Meah and Muhamed Matin Meah set up their restaurant in Church Lane and soon built up a loyal following with their Bangladeshi dishes.

It’s a legacy carried on today by Mr Jamal Meah’s son, Syed Shafiqul Islam, and his business partner, Syed Shoyjhad Miah, who have both worked in the restaurant since being young men.

Moti Raji on Church Lane celebrates 50 years of business.

Shafiqul says he’s proud to be carrying on the work of his father, who passed away in 2020 aged 80. As well as being a restaurateur, he was a much-respected community leader who was instrumental in the creation of the city’s first mosque, in Chester Road, and the Sunderland Bangladesh International Centre, in Tatham Street, in the 1990s.

Since Mr Jamal Meah’s arrival in Sunderland half a century ago from Kidderminster, Wearside’s Bangladeshi community has risen from less than 50 people to around 7,000.

Many were offered advice and employment by him on their arrival.

The classic Indian restaurant has been in the city for five decades

Shafiqul said: “When my dad arrived in Sunderland, there was one other Indian restaurant in Hylton Road, but Moti Raj was the only one in the city centre - and it immediately took off.

“Consistency has been key to the business as well as friendly service. Our customers have become friends who we’re on first name terms with and today we have served three generations of the same families.”

Many of the Indian restaurants and take away owners in Sunderland today learnt their trade at Moti Raj, which is particularly popular on match days and for pre-theatre dining.

Shoyjhad said: “They did so much for the community. I remember coming to the restaurant when I was 12 and there was queues out of the door for people to get in.”

To mark the anniversary on July 1, the business owners have invited local dignitaries to an event to unveil a new large-scale artwork in the restaurant by artist Papion.

They will also be running an offer throughout the month of July when diners can get 25% off their bill every Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday.

Shafiqul said: “We don’t need to do this, but we really want to thank all our customers over the years. We have never advertised, word of mouth has always been our best advert.

“If a restaurant is recommended and you give good service, they will come back.”