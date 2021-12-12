Selling freshly made tea, coffee and cakes, the outside venue was an instant hit as it offered stunning views of the River Wear and Shetland ponies.

Now, after a successful 18 months, the coffee shop has expanded to offer an indoor seating area on the horse yard where customers can stay warm and enjoy all the venue has to offer.

The New Plough are celebrating an expansion

The new indoor area gives coffee lovers the chance to stay warm by the fire during cold winter months and Emma has been blown away by the response to the trailer cafe since it opened last year.

She said: “The response to our little tea trailer has really taken us back. We are so thrilled and it’s that that gave us the confidence to expand. I wanted my customers of the tea trailer to have the same and to have somewhere to get warm over the winter months.

“My dad David mould, partner Marc Harrison and myself worked hard to turn it into a lovely place to sit, enjoy the view and to get warm by the fire on your walk. We are also dog friendly with beds for our four legged friends to also relax.”

Situated right on the River Wear, Emma and Marc wanted to give people a place to enjoy the scenery of Cox Green and decided they were ready to take the plunge of opening the business during the coronavirus lockdown.

Owners of The New Plough Coffee Trailer Emma Mould and Marc Harrison, with Shetland pony, Charlie

Emma’s Dad got to work converting the old horse trailer and the business opened for the first time in late June 2020.

Future plans for the cafe include adding a jetty so customers can fully enjoy the River Wear and expanding the children’s play area for the summer months.

The New Plough Coffee Trailer is open from 10am-4pm from Monday-Saturday and 10.30am-4pm on Sunday.

The New Plough Coffee Trailer, Waterside, Cox Green.

The new indoor area

