Sunderland counsellor transforms her own life with new business

Sunderland counsellor Kirsty Laing has turned one of the lowest points of her life into a thriving new therapy business – and says she’s never felt prouder of who she is.

Kirsty, who lives in Pennywell with her daughters Poppy and Millie, launched Rain or Shine Counselling in July last year with help from the North East BIC after a difficult period in her personal life.

“I felt like a Stretch Armstrong,” Kirsty says. “I was pulled in every direction trying to please everyone but pleasing nobody – especially not myself.”

A single parent, juggling demands of motherhood, full-time employment as a therapist and personal struggles, Kirsty reached a point where something needed to change.



That change began by starting to invest in herself – through her own personal counselling, holistic therapies and goal-setting. And though she’d always considered self-employment as an unrealistic goal, she began to view it as something achievable.

“I walked into a sound bath session one day, and the man running it asked me what I did for a living. When I told him I was a counsellor, he asked me for my business page. I didn’t have one. In that moment I realised I wanted to start my own business and I knew I could do it,” Kirsty says.

“By working on myself in my own therapy, I’d found the confidence to take myself seriously and that’s how Rain or Shine was born. By growing as a person, I’ve been able to grow a business. I’ve reinvented life for me and my children and now I want to help others to do the same.”

Rain or Shine Counselling offers one-to-one therapy, group sessions, wellbeing workshops and remote support by telephone and video. Kirsty has a particular passion for working with young people and families and is on a mission to make therapy feel more human, accessible and even joyful.



“People often think of counselling as something heavy or clinical, but I’ve had more laughs in the counselling room than tears,” she says. “It’s about connection, honesty, and growth and that often includes humour and joy, even when you are having the most difficult conversations.”

Kirsty got in touch with the BIC after a recommendation from a fellow counsellor and began turning her business dream into a reality.

She took part in a series of workshops, accessed mentoring and was introduced to Hina Joshi, her own dedicated Business Adviser, who guided her through registering her business, building a plan and growing her confidence.

“We actually registered Kirsty with HMRC the very first day we met!” Hina says. “She was nervous about her decision at that point but she knew she wanted to help others. She was lacking in confidence and suffering with imposter syndrome but we knew we could work on that.

“Since then, her confidence has blossomed. She’s now delivering wellbeing sessions for corporate clients, has spoken at the BIC’s Inspire Lab event where she was once an aspiring entrepreneur, and is a real inspiration to others thinking of starting their own venture.”

The start-up support from the BIC forms part of Enterprising Sunderland which has received £523,541 from the Government’s UK Shared Prosperity Fund Programme, managed in Sunderland by Sunderland City Council on behalf of the Sunderland Partnership.

Kirsty added: “Being part of Enterprising Sunderland has made me feel less alone. It’s easy to feel isolated when you’re self-employed, especially in a caring profession, but the support has given me a real sense of community, and I’ve made friends for life.

“I’ve had many laughs along the way too. I like that there is a sense of connection and the encouragement I’ve received has been just as important as the business support.”

Now working part-time for the NHS and part-time in her own business, Kirsty has also hit a personal milestone – coming off benefits entirely.

“I’ve always worked full-time, but I’ve always struggled. One of my biggest goals was to be financially independent and I’ve done that. I’m so proud of myself,” she adds.

“When I look in the mirror now, I see a different person looking back. I keep having pinch-me moments when I get paid for doing something I love. The endorphin hit I get from every client I help is just incredible.

“My message to anyone thinking about starting a business is to just go for it. The worst that can happen is you learn something. The best that can happen is you create something that’s truly yours, something that reflects your values, your passion and your purpose – just like I have.”

Cllr Kevin Johnston, Cabinet Member for Housing, Regeneration and Business at Sunderland City Council, said: “Enterprising Sunderland has made such a positive contribution to the city’s economy, and it’s great to see start-ups like Rain or Shine take shape, offering mental health and wellness support in the region.

“We want to ensure entrepreneurs are equipped with the necessary tools to grow, and thanks to Enterprising Sunderland, Kirsty has built something that supports her family and surrounding community and I’m sure her story will inspire others to that first step in starting their own business.”

Kirsty’s next goal is to find a permanent home for Rain or Shine Counselling, a space where she can grow the services offered and reach even more people in need of support.

To contact Kirsty, connect with her on LinkedIn or visit the company Facebook page. Alternatively, you can call 0191 704 2311.