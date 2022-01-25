Sunderland construction expert lands top role with firm
A Sunderland construction expert who has overseen a string of multi-million pound developments has been made a director of a major firm.
After just three years at Wearside-based development consultants Identity Consult, lead project manager Simon Allan steps onto the board. He has been involved with some of the North East’s leading education centres.
Simon has worked on developments at the University of Sunderland, Stephenson Building at Newcastle University, alongside numerous projects at Northumbria University and Redcar and Cleveland Schools including Kirkleatham Hall School.
His works at the University of Sunderland included the £9million development of the sciences complex refurbishment, the £1.5million first phase transformation of the Murray Library into a School of Medicine and also the creation of the midwifery suite.
He is also the project lead for a significant £43 million transformation of Newcastle University’s Engineering campus, with the Stephenson Building central to it.
Also on his CV is a Northumbria Healthcare NHS Trust project, including a £4.5 million theatres upgrade project at Wansbeck General Hospital and a £14million Hexham Hospital redevelopment.
At Redcar and Cleveland Borough Council, Simon was the lead project manager for the £1.5 million refurbishment of an infant school building for pupils aged between four and 16 with learning and behavioural issues.
That success led to him working as project manager on the £2.4 million remodelling and extension of Kirkleatham Hall School, due for completion next summer.
He is also the project manager on the £8 million extension and remodelling of Dame Allan’s School in Newcastle.