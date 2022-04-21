Loading...

Sunderland company helps with revamp of popular holiday park

A Sunderland based marketing agency has helped develop a new website for a holiday park firm with big expansion plans for the year ahead.

By Hayley Lovely
Thursday, 21st April 2022, 4:55 am

Dodio – The Do Studio created a new website for holiday parks firm Meridian Parks to improve visitor experience and help increase the brand’s audience.

Meridian Parks is ran by the Maguire family, which collectively has more than 40 years’ experience over three generations of working in the holiday parks industry.

Frank Maguire, the firm’s CEO, said: “This year, perhaps more so than ever before, people are looking for a break from home. A holiday home gives you the freedom to getaway and take a break whenever you please at no extra cost, while also providing a real sense of community, security, and more.”

Meridian Parks owners

With exciting expansion plans for 2022, Meridian Parks is set to go from strength to strength this year, including improved park facilities and extensions.

Frank added: “For the first time, we have all our holiday parks operating under one brand and showcased on one website. Dodio’s expertise has been pivotal both in helping us articulate our offer to potential customers and in putting the building blocks in place to help us achieve our objectives.”

Meridian Parks has expanded quickly since its launch in 2018 and now offers accommodation across 13 parks, from Cocksburnspath, in the Scottish Borders, to locations across the North East, down to Crook Farm, in West Yorkshire. These include a mix of coastal, rural, and riverside parks, touring sites, and a gated home-living park for over-50s.

