Sunderland city centre branch of Frankie & Benny's permanently closes to customers
A familiar face on the high street dining scene has confirmed its closure in Sunderland city centre.
The Frankie & Benny's branch in Lambton Street, Sunderland, has closed permanently as a result of “various headwinds” across the casual dining market, its owners have confirmed.
The Italian-American-themed eatery shut up shop over the summer – just weeks before owners The Restaurant Group announced dozens more of its branches across the country were to close in September.
A spokesman for The Restaurant Group told the Echo that the Lambton Street branch ceased trading in July, with some of its staff sent to work elsewhere across the company, if they wished.
He said: “The casual dining market is facing various headwinds, such as increased property costs, which has impacted certain sites within our Leisure portfolio.
“In light of this backdrop, we took the difficult decision to close the Frankie and Benny’s site in Sunderland in July 2019.
“We regret the impact on colleagues, and ensured they were supported throughout the process, and helped to identify opportunities for those who wished to remain in the business.
“Where possible, we looked to redeploy staff to other sites within The Restaurant Group’s portfolio.”
Speaking last month, The Restaurant Group – which also owns Wagamama and Chiquito – confirmed that branches earmarked for exit would not immediately face closure.
Frankie & Benny’s continues to operate at the Galleries Shopping Centre, Washington, and at Dalton Park Shopping Outlet, Murton.