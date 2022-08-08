Sunderland charity encouraging businesses to raise funds at Expo for Good event

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

For nearly 20 years Grace House in Sunderland, has provided much-needed support to families throughout the region with disabled children through sport and creative activities, family support sessions, nurturing sessions and youth groups.

Over the last two years the charity sector has been hit hard due to many fundraising activities being cancelled due to the pandemic. The sector has found new and innovate ways to raise awareness of vital work they carry out with the Expo for Good being a unique way to not only raise funds but also to collaborate with the local business community.

Held at The Rainton Arena in Houghton le Spring, the event brings together over 50 exhibiting businesses and guest speakers with all funds from the event donated to the charity.

Supporters will also have the opportunity to promote their business in the Expo for Good magazine which will be distributed to every exhibitor and delegate on the day.

By booking a stand at the Expo for Good, your investment could pay for six weeks of youth group sessions which bring together children to improve their social skills while learning valuable life lessons or music therapy sessions, which allow children to communicate and engage with their family.

More information and speakers will be announced in the lead up to the event which is set to take place in October.