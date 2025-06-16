Sunderland changemaker named finalist in prestigious national awards

Tara Mackings BEM recognised for championing accessible leisure

Trailblazing social entrepreneur Tara Mackings BEM from Sunderland has been announced as a finalist in the 2025 Enterprise Vision Awards (EVAS), the UK’s largest celebration of women in business.

Tara, founder of Tailored Leisure, is flying the flag for the North East in the Not For Profit category. Her mission is clear: to create accessible fitness and leisure experiences for people with physical disabilities, delivered by those with lived experience.

Tailored Leisure is breaking down barriers with inclusive short breaks and adaptive fitness opportunities, empowering people to focus on what they can do. Tara’s work champions ability over disability and is making a lasting impact on communities across the region.

Coral Horn, founder of the Enterprise Vision Awards, added: “The Not For Profit category showcases outstanding women who are doing truly vital work. These finalists are game changers, tackling real challenges and creating solutions that strengthen communities. Tara’s vision and leadership are not only empowering individuals but helping reshape access and inclusion across the leisure sector.”

The EVAS shine a spotlight on female-led businesses and organisations that are making a difference. Now in their 14th year, the awards celebrate the drive, innovation, and purpose of women from every sector.

Jane Cole, Managing Director of Blackpool Transport and sponsor of the Not For Profit category, said “Blackpool Transport are delighted to be supporting the EVAS once again this year and in particular the category of Not for Profit. We are dedicated to supporting like-minded businesses and customers who share our values. We thrive on growing relationships with like-minded people who are committed to building positive relationships with local communities.”

Finalists will now move forward to interviews with an independent judging panel, a public vote, and a high-profile #EVAS2025 campaign, before the winners are revealed at the glittering ceremony in Blackpool’s iconic Empress Ballroom on Friday 26 September.

For more information, visit www.enterprisevisionawards.co.uk