Sunderland care home installs clear fence to give residents a stunning seafront view

Princess House, in Cliffe Park, Roker, looks out over the North Sea at Sunderland’s seafront.

And to make the most of the location, operator Ascot Care has installed a clear fence to allow residents to look out and enjoy the coastline.

Director Gareth Nesbit said the many developments going on around Roker and Seaburn which have been improving the seafront inspired the company to look at if it could make any improvements to Princess House.

Princess House in Roker.

“To maximise the views we have made several changes, which will hopefully enhance day-to-day life for the residents,” he said.