Sunderland care home changes hands

Cedar House Care Home

Cedar House Care Home, in the Ashbrooke area of Sunderland, has been sold to Mr Hardip Kang – who also owns Primrose House in Hetton-le-Hole, County Durham.

Previously owned by Mr Andrew Kerr and family, the home was put on the market to enable them to expand their portfolio in other business areas.

Cedar House is a converted Victorian building which provides assisted living support for up to 31 residents in 30 bedrooms.

The home was sold for an undisclosed price in a sale handled by specialist business property adviser, Christie & Co.

Julie Kitson, director – healthcare at the firm, said: “I have known the Kerr family for many years, and am very pleased to have been able to assist them with this sale