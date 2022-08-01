Sunderland businesswoman launches first-of-a-kind beauty training academy in city

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Over the past 20 years, Beverley Ashton’s profession has seen her work in leading practices on Harley Street, Prague, St. Petersburg and Dubai.

Now, she’s launching an aesthetic clinic and training academy of her own in her native city of Sunderland.

The academy, which will provide a mixture of online and intensive, one-to-one in-person training, will be based at the company’s state-of-the-art Riverview Clinic on the outskirts of Sunderland city centre at the North East BIC and will lead to the creation of a number of new roles.

The intensive training courses – which last for up to four weeks compared to the one-two day courses most commonly associated with aesthetics - will differentiate from traditional aesthetics courses by allowing health professionals to shadow Beverley in real-life situations and receive hands-on training, expertise, and support.

“This is a really exciting moment for us,” Beverley said. “Aesthetics isn’t regulated as an industry and - having worked with Botox in hospitals for a number of years – I found that many trained nurses and health professionals just didn’t have the confidence or skills to set up on their own.

“So, having spent the best part of two decades training and constantly updating my skills, across the globe, I realised there was a real gap in the market to offer basic and advanced training to help trainees gain the confidence required to set up on their own, so I decided to set up a training academy of my own to address the issue head-on.

“Those who sign up will initially undertake online training before visiting the clinic. The clinic will offer an environment which allows trainees, to work closely with Beverley and perfect their skills.

“The training course has also been endorsed by one of the world’s leading aesthetic insurance companies, so those who take up the training can rest assured they really are in the best possible hands.”

The investment into Riverview Clinic follows the successful launch of Male Ageing Pro in 2019, which provides a comprehensive male medical health check, and assessment for the deficiencies in hormones and vitamins as well as male aesthetics.

As well as the training academy, River View Clinic will also offer new services such as colonic irrigations, vitamin infusions and sport massage, following an investment by Beverley into new equipment and staff.

“If there’s one thing we learned setting up during the pandemic, it was that people have become more health conscious than ever before, especially men, which is why we’ve continued to invest in our new services.