Sunderland businesses join forces to educate next generation of eco entrepreneurs

Two Sunderland businesses have teamed up to deliver environmental education sessions across Wearside schools with the aim of inspiring the next generation of eco-conscious entrepreneurs.

Reinvented with Friends CIC and Climate Action North, both based at the North East BIC, have collaborated to help teenagers understand the importance of sustainable production and consumption and the challenges presented by industries such as fast fashion.

The sessions, which were co-created and hosted by Culture House Sunderland and funded by the UK Shared Prosperity Fund (UKSPF), took place at Castle View Enterprise Academy and Kepier School, encouraging students to think critically about the future of business and sustainability.

Former teacher and owner of Reinvented with Friends CIC, Ali Williams, said: “I’ve built a business around sustainable thinking, so it was great to work with Sharon (Lashley) and her team to equip young people with the knowledge they need to make environmentally conscious decisions as they enter adulthood.

Sharon Lashley, CEO of Climate Action North and Ali Williams, Owner of Reinvented with Friends CIC

“If students are thinking of setting up their own businesses, now is the time to think about the positive impact they can have on the environment. Sustainability should be at the core of their venture - whether that is through reducing waste, using reusable materials, or promoting better practices. Through these sessions we hopefully helped shape the next generation of eco-entrepreneurs by demonstrating how business can be a force for good.”

Sharon Lashley, CEO of Climate Action North, said: “By working with Ali, we were able to spread the message about the urgent need to rethink how we produce, consume and dispose of everyday items like clothing, plastics and food.

“Young people today are surrounded by fast fashion, so it’s crucial that we help them understand how their choices impact the environment. If they start thinking about these issues now, they can play a vital role in building a more sustainable future.”

Emma McDermott, Assistant Vice Principal from CVEA, said: “It was amazing to see our Year 9 students embrace the challenge of sustainable innovation with such enthusiasm and creativity. ‘The Waste Not Schools’ workshop allowed students to explore real-world environmental issues, develop innovative solutions and gain an insight into the exciting world of eco-entrepreneurship.

“It was a fantastic opportunity for our students to engage with local entrepreneurs, highlighting the many exciting opportunities in the green economy and helping them learn about business ownership and self-employment as future career options.”

Reinvented with Friends CIC, which began as a startup with support from the BIC, is a social enterprise dedicated to reducing furniture waste and promoting sustainability through reupholstery and upcycling. The business also runs community workshops to educate the public on how to reduce waste and repurpose materials instead of contributing to landfill.

Also, housed at the BIC, Climate Action North is an organisation that prides itself on helping businesses and communities across the region reduce their carbon footprint and tackle the climate crisis through practical action, rewilding and other sustainable initiatives.

Ali and Sharon were first introduced to each other at the BIC’s Christmas party in 2023 after both receiving support as startup businesses through the centre.

Paul McEldon OBE, Chief Executive at the North East BIC, said: “It’s great to see two of our tenants working together to create change for the better and educating the next generation of entrepreneurs to think outside of the box when it comes to sustainability and business.

“We hope that the sessions will allow us to welcome and support more sustainable and environmentally conscious businesses in the future.”

Councillor Kevin Johnston, cabinet member for Housing, Regeneration, and Business at Sunderland City Council, said: “It’s fantastic to see that two Sunderland businesses have collaborated to educate and inspire young people in the city. It’s great that our businesses are leading the way in inspiring creativity and engaging the next generation in climate change, sustainability and how they can each make a difference both in the choices they make now and as future business leaders.”