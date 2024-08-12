Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Sunderland based company is at the heart of spreading the word and work of some of the UK and USA’s most prominent social media influencers.

Found, which is based at the Sunderland Business and Innovation Centre, was created in February 2023 and has gone on to publish books and merchandise for some of social media’s most popular local, national and international figures.

Managing director Louise Stephenson, 49, said: “We have a team of people who follow Facebook, Instagram, Tik Tok and Youtube to identify the people behind some of social media’s most engaging content.

“We are particularly looking at those people who have an audience in excess of 100,000 people, although one of our clients in Argentina has 20 million followers.

“About 20% of our clients are from the UK, with the other 80% based in the USA, which is why we have a manufacturing facility in Maryland.

“We enable these influencers to convert their content into books and merchandise such as t-shirts, hoodies, mugs and coasters.”

(Left to right) Found staff Matthew Perry, Dan Atkinson, Louise Stephenson (managing director), Kayleigh Hope, Kaye Lindsey and Assina Begum with some of the company's recently published books. | National World

Once clients reach an agreement on their books, the team at the Sunderland office will use discussions as well as content on each influencer's social media channels to get to work on generating the photographs, front covers and content for their books.

In just over a year, the business has created books and merchandise for 286 social media influencers.

Louise said: “We basically look for engaging content and have covered a wide range of content including cooking, food and healthy eating, fitness and children’s activities.”

Some of the best known influencers include Jess and Norm, a granddaughter and grandmother who have created an interactive book about making memories, the Geordie Ramblers, who’ve covered some of the region’s best walks, and Baba Cooks, who has looked at the country’s top takeaways.

Cooking and healthy eating are also popular productions with cookery books published by Gemma Boulter as well as the Fit Food Diary by Sophie Clothier.

Special educational needs and disabilities (SEND) teacher Nini Grayce has also seen her online activity ideas for children with autism transformed into a book entitled Messy Minis.

Louise, who was born and grew up in Sunderland, said: “We currently have 15 people working for Found at our Sunderland site. It’s important to create new businesses of this type and generate new areas of employment for the city.

“The business has gone from generating £40,000 per year to now bringing in £4m in sales.”

If you are interested in converting your own social media content into a publication then check out the Found website where you can also see the wide range of books available to buy.