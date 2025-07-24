Sunderland business cuts carbon footprint by 60% during Green Commute challenge

Award-winning consultancy Identity Consult (IC) has slashed its carbon footprint by 60% in a single day, as staff embraced more sustainable travel as part of a company-wide ‘Carbon Commute’ challenge.

The Sunderland-headquartered business rallied colleagues across the North East to take part in the event, encouraging them to ditch their usual travel habits in favour of greener alternatives. The result was a drop in emissions from 166.18kg CO₂ on a typical day to just 67.05kg CO₂ – a powerful statement of intent in IC’s journey towards more sustainable operations.

Team members embraced a range of environmentally conscious travel choices – from electric cars and bicycles to walking, public transport, and even the North Shields ferry. Walking proved the most popular choice, with staff collectively covering 147 miles on foot – including some who walked up to seven miles each way to reach the Southwick-based IC office. Train journeys came a close second, accounting for 140 miles across the region’s rail network, while cycling contributed 93 miles to the day’s total.

Six colleagues opted to drive but car-shared with nearby teammates, further helping to reduce emissions and support a more sustainable approach to commuting.

Andrew Milnes, Director for the North East, said: “At Identity Consult, sustainability is far more than a buzzword – it’s a core principle that drives everything we do. In our work with clients, we strive to deliver greener, more energy-efficient buildings, helping to future-proof communities and reduce environmental impact. But it’s just as important that we practise what we preach in our own operations.

“That’s why initiatives like the Carbon Commute Day are important, and part of our wider commitment to lowering our carbon footprint and creating a workplace culture that embraces innovation and sustainability. I was genuinely inspired by the creativity and enthusiasm shown by our team – from bike rides and long walks to ferry trips and shared journeys – all proving that sustainable commuting can be practical, exciting, and enjoyable.

“Given the success of the day, we’re now planning to make it a regular event in our calendar. It’s a simple but effective way to keep sustainability front of mind, get colleagues out of their cars, and encourage them to explore cleaner, greener ways of getting to work. The more we can embed these behaviours into everyday life, the more impact we’ll have – both as individuals and as a business committed to shaping a better future.”

With 69 staff across offices in Sunderland, Preston, York, Sutton Coldfield, and Salford, Identity Consult is recognised nationally for its excellence in project management, cost consultancy, employer’s agent services, principal designer roles, and wider development consultancy. The company was recently awarded the prestigious Investors in People Gold accreditation, cementing its reputation as one of the UK construction sector’s top employers.