Sunderland bus chaos looms as Go North East drivers vote to walk out

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Bus services across Sunderland will be hit by two week-long walk-outs.

Go North East bus drivers have voted to strike beginning later this month.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Union Unite says drivers have been forced to take to the picket line following the firm's failure to come up with an improved offer despite the latest accounts of parent company, the Go-Ahead Group showing bus group profits of nearly £8million.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Go North East drivers will strike this month and next

Depots that will be affected by any industrial action are: Consett, Gateshead, Hexham, Percy Main (North Shields), Sunderland and Washington.

Strikes will take place from Saturday, September 30, to Friday, October 6, and Saturday, October 14, to Friday, October 20.

The union has also warned that further action may be notified in due course if a settlement that members can accept isn’t put forward.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said: "Go North East need to take a long hard look at themselves and how appallingly they’ve treated their workforce.

"Our members will have the full support of their union as they take to the picket line in their fight for a fair pay deal."

Unite regional officer Dave Telford added: "Unite has a laser-like focus on the jobs, pay and conditions of its members – we will use every resource at our disposal to bring victory to the workers."

Go North East says it has agreed to increase drivers' pay by 9.11%; which would mean an extra £2,400 per year for most staff. Drivers who work overtime would see rises of closer to £2,900 per year or more.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The firm claims it made losses of £4.3million in its most recently published accounts and a key sticking point in the talks has been the need to address this by modernising some working practices across its six depots.

If the proposal is accepted, the enhancement will be backdated to July 1 and drivers would also be guaranteed a further inflation-linked pay increase next year.

Go North East business director Ben Maxfield said the firm was disappointed the union had decided to strike having agreed to arbitration: "Our drivers are important to us, and we have shown a genuine commitment to their financial security by offering the real terms pay increase they have been asking for.

"Given all parties have agreed to negotiations, we were dismayed to receive notification of strike dates from Unite. The union have proceeded with their plans before giving the upcoming ACAS talks any chance to succeed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Unite agreed similar changes to work conditions at other operators in the region a long time ago. We are asking the union to keep an open mind and sit down with us to explore changes that will make rosters better for everyone.

"We remain hopeful and committed to finding a resolution. It’s not in our interests, or our passengers’ interests, to have industrial action.

"Unfortunately, it appears by the way Unite are pursuing a strike even before ACAS talks begin, that some elements of the union are focussed on disruption rather than dialogue.