Sunderland-born Oscar winner David Parfitt takes over at North East Screen as city gets set for huge studios

North East Screen (formerly Northern Film and Media) has appointed the award-winning producer as their new chairperson to help steer the organisation at an exciting and pivotal time for the film and TV industry in the North East.

The agency, which is based at Riverside Sunderland, supports all incoming productions with crew, locations and facilities shooting anywhere in the region, whilst also fostering local talent.

They’re set to play a key role in working alongside the two new studio developments planned for Pallion, on the old Coles Cranes site and next door at Pallion Shipyard.

Sunderland-born David Parfitt has taken over the reins at North East Screen

David’s many films include Shakespeare in Love, My Week with Marilyn and The Father, and Alison Gwynn, chief executive of North East Screen, says his appointment helps confirm that the North East is open for business.

She said: “David joins us at a crucial time in the development of the North East’s screen industry. We are delivering an ambitious programme of activity for the North East Screen Industries Partnership (NESIP) which aims to significantly increase TV and film production in the region.

"To do this we want to attract production companies to the North East where talent is in abundance. We want to create jobs and opportunities in the industry for local people and businesses connected with the supply chain, and supercharge the access to skills in the region so that the productions that are coming to the North East are fully supported by a skilled and developed workforce.

"David’s experience and credentials speak for themselves but his passion and commitment to the region makes him a perfect fit to ensure our organisation grows and serves the industry to maximum effect. Job creation and inward investment are our priorities and we are extremely delighted that David is on board to help us to achieve our ambitions.”

Crown Works Studios is planned for the old Coles Cranes site at the Crown Works plant in Pallion

David Parfitt, new chairperson of North East Screen, said: “Our generation had to leave Sunderland to pursue careers in the creative industries. I want to be part of an organisation who can do something to change that. The media landscape is changing and I feel this is the first time there’s been an opportunity to have sustainable careers in film and TV in this region – which is fantastic.

"The media industries are huge engines of our national economy and our region wants to be a bigger part of that. Training is at the heart of it all and the support of our local colleges and universities is key. We’re here to provide the next step, attracting people early as they choose their careers and letting them know that this a really viable industry.

"The North East already has amazing talent, brilliant locations for filming and a sector that is growing rapidly and the announcement of new studios for Sunderland will further increase capacity, providing work for our newly trained crews and helping encourage North East talent currently based elsewhere to come home.”

David, winner of Seven Academy Awards including Best Picture and four BAFTA Awards including Best Film, takes over the reins from Tom Gutteridge, the Emmy award-winning TV producer, writer and broadcast executive (Mentorn/FremantleMedia).

David continued: “I’d like to thank Tom for his commitment to the organisation over the past 14 years. He inherited an underfunded screen agency in real difficulties and with the support of the amazing team led by Alison, built it into the thriving organisation it is today. We are all hugely grateful.”

The organisation has also welcomed Graeme Thompson MBE, Pro Vice-Chancellor of External Relations at the University of Sunderland to the Board. Before joining the University a decade ago, Graeme was managing director of ITV Tyne Tees following a career as a programme maker, commissioner and BBC radio producer.