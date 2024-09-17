Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The new Sunderland-born production director at the city’s Nissan plant is looking back at the heritage of both his family and Wearside’s manufacturing sector as he starts takes over the role.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lee Watson, production director at Nissan's Sunderland plant | Nissan

Lee Watson was born just a few miles from Sunderland’s Nissan plant, and car-making at the site is woven into his past.

“Like many people, I can remember when Nissan first came to Sunderland,” he said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“One of my earliest memories is of my dad taking my uncle for an interview before the plant was even built.

“He got the job and only retired a few years ago after 30 years of service.”

Lee, a former Farringdon Comprehensive pupil and Sunderland College student, started his Nissan career a quarter of a century ago in 1999.

His first job was in the manufacturing team in unit shop, building engines, before moving onto trim and chassis two years later building Primera on the plant’s Line One.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Since then, Lee, has risen through the ranks, working on cars such as the 100% electric Nissan LEAF and record-breaking Nissan Qashqai. In his new role he will lead the plant’s full production team of more than 3,000.

“I’m incredibly proud to be taking over as production director. Both my grandads were shipbuilders, so it’s great to be carrying on the manufacturing tradition,” he said.

“Things are a little different today with the cutting-edge tech that goes into our brilliant cars, but the team spirit, skill and workmanship are as strong as ever.”

And he’s in good company at the plant, with 13 of the plant’s senior leadership team having started their careers at Nissan and worked up.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s proof that at Nissan if you work hard, learn and put the team first there are opportunities to progress,” said Lee.

It’s an exciting time at Nissan Sunderland, with new Juke and new Qashqai both going into production in 2024.

And the plant is pushing forward its EV36Zero project, which combines EV and battery manufacturing with renewables and a goal of zero emissions driving as well as zero emissions manufacturing.

Lee said: “Sunderland is at the heart of Nissan's drive to a sustainable future. I’m looking forward to the challenges and exciting change that will bring.”