Sunderland-born former trainee takes over at architect firm 15 years after beginning his career with the company
A former trainee at an architect and civil engineering practice has signed a takeover deal that has seen him become MD of the growing firm.
Richard Marsden, who started his career as an undergraduate with Building Design (Northern) Ltd, has concluded a management buy-out, taking over as sole shareholder of the Durham firm.
The Sunderland-born architect joined BDN 15-years-ago as an undergraduate, and has acquired the remaining shares from former managing director Clive Oliphant, and co-director Gary
Ward.
Though both will remain at the firm in a consultancy capacity, Richard will take on overall responsibility for the business and its 11-strong team.
Richard said: “Having spent my whole professional career at BDN, I am delighted to now be in a position of owning a business I’m extremely passionate about.
Sign up to our daily newsletter
“Having built the architecture arm of the business from a standing start, and I’m really excited to now be in a position to oversee the ongoing growth and development of the whole firm.”
The business has plans to take on more projects that will see it develop its own properties, designed by its architecture team, then project-managed to completion.
He added: “We really feel we can kick-on and establish ourselves as leader in the market. We have plans to expand into other areas of the country - we’re very ambitious for the
future.”
BDN was founded in 1983, operating from a base in Darlington. Their current headquarters are stationed within Salvus House Aykley heads.