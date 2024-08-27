New owner at Brewlab in next chapter for Sunderland beer industry specialists

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sunderland brewing service provider Brewlab Ltd has announced a major change of ownership.

Dr Keith Thomas, left, is handing over Brewlab to Alison and Phil Douglas | 3rd party

The company, established in 1992, supports the brewing, distilling and wider drinks industry and has earned a national and international reputation.

Brewlab has been owned and led by Dr Keith Thomas, a former senior lecturer in biosciences at the University of Sunderland, for the last 38 years.

It has been a major contributor to the education of brewers and distillers from all over the world, as well as carrying out analysis and projects for drinks businesses of all sizes.

Husband and wife team Phil and Alison Douglas now plan to take up the reigns as Keith stands down from day-to-day involvement in the business.

Alison will continue to run the laboratory-based projects and analysis side of the business, while Phil will take on the teaching, projects and brewing.

They aim to continue the success of Brewlab while looking to enter new areas, such as corporate events, in-house training and developing their own brewing operation under the banner Brewlab Brews, which operates a taproom at their Sunderland headquarters in West Quay Court on Sunderland Enterprise Park.

Alison has worked alongside Keith for 25 years running the laboratory side of the operation.

She said: “When Keith approached us about taking on a management buyout, it was too good an opportunity to miss.

"Phil and I have over 75 years’ experience in the industry, so we feel we have a great deal of knowledge to train and support brewers, distillers, and anyone else in the drinks industry.”

However, Keith is not going away completely.

Phil said: “He is a fountain of knowledge in all aspects of the drinks industry and whilst he is taking a step back, he will still be around as company founder to provide help and advice; invaluable to us going forward.”

Many former students have gone on to run successful breweries, including Vaux, S43, Tiny Rebel, Barcelona Beer Company, Wylam Brewery, Wear Beer and Beavertown Brewery.

For more information about Brewlab, its training courses, laboratory and other services, visit their website or email [email protected].