dodio is led by husband and wife team Chris and Senga Kean, who set up The Rock Hoppers for couples in business together.

The pair say in today’s world of hybrid working, more couples are choosing to go into business together, and felt there was a gap in the market when it comes to support for the challenges and pressure this places on a relationship.

The Rock Hoppers is a “fun and informal network for professional couples on the same unique journey together to meet up, support, and learn from each other”.

Husband and wife team Chris and Senga Kean are founders of The Rock Hoppers.

Named after the hardy penguins who mate for life and work together to overcome life’s obstacles, The Rock Hoppers will “venture across the business landscape to build a colony of couples who have gone into business together”.

The “colony” offers and accepts support and advice in person and online, with a mix of fun, informal networking events, podcasts and social occasions.

Sunderland’s dodio, the “Do Studio”, is a strategic marketing agency, supporting businesses and organisations across the North-East and nationwide. It was founded by Senga and Chris 10 years ago.

It provides comprehensive marketing services from designing and developing websites, digital marketing strategies and social media management, to graphic design, copywriting and more.

dodio has worked with clients including Sunderland City Council, swimming school In at the Deep End, South Tyneside Health Collaboration, the NHS, North East BIC and more.

Chris and Senga each had a vision for building a business that would allow them to apply their skills to support clients and deliver projects to be proud of.

Senga said: “The aim of the group is to provide advice and support for couples in business through a mix of fun, informal networking events, podcasts and social occasions.”

Chris said: “Each conversation with these guys is enlightening. We always learn something and hopefully, occasionally, we give something too.”

They say that until now there were no dedicated support groups for couples in business. Now there is somewhere for those wanting to meet and support like-minded couples seeking help, or “from one half a partnership that’s reached their wits’ end”.

