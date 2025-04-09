Sunderland-based home visits opticians wins UK award for excellence

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A home visiting opticians service based in the North East has achieved the title of Domiciliary Business of The Year at the annual Specsavers Awards for Excellence ceremony, beating almost 50 other home visit businesses across the UK and Ireland.

Specsavers Home Visits opticians bring all the expertise and equipment of a store optician with them on the road, with everything modified to ensure a smooth and enjoyable experience for customers.

The Newcastle business, which covers the North East and Cumbria, serves on average 10,000 customers a year and was selected as the winner for the national award for its customer service, working environment and test numbers.

The team, which has an office based in Sunderland, attended the awards ceremony to receive the award in person from Specsavers’ founders Dame Mary & Doug Perkins, beating off competition from fellow Home Visits businesses in Leicester and Birmingham at the ICC in Birmingham.

The team from Specsavers Home Visits in the North East.

Reflecting on the win, customer services director Kelly Rowe says: "We are delighted to have been recognised in this way – the award is testament to the efforts of everyone in our team.

"We come into work every day loving what we do, and we are glad that comes across to our customers and peers."

Specsavers’ team of experienced mobile opticians provide a comprehensive eye care service and customers can benefit from a free NHS-funded eye test, a wide selection of glasses and high standards of care – all from the comfort of their own home. Specsavers Home Visits covers more than 90% of the UK.

The Specsavers Home Visits teams can also visit customers in care homes and sheltered housing. For more information, call Specsavers Home Visits service on 0191 933 6468 or visit specsavers.co.uk/home-eye-tests.

To find out if you’re eligible for a Specsavers home visit please follow the steps here: specsavers.co.uk/home-eye-tests/eligibility