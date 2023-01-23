Sunderland-based construction consultancy Identity Consult is building for the future

Some of the team at Identity Consult.

Identity Consult, which is based in Southwick, has announced its appointment on a range of new projects across the North East – as well as the completion of significant client schemes in the region.

Experts operating out of the company’s head office in Sunderland will be supporting a major project which includes the University of Sunderland’s Panns Bank student accommodation refurbishment and project managing and quantity surveying services for Stockton Borough Council on the remodel of the Preston Park Museum and the town’s new Civic and Leisure Building.

Identity Consult director Andrew Milnes said: “We are proud of the level of work that’s been achieved in our home region this year.

"It is a period in which we have partnered with more clients – helping them deliver sustainable new developments – be they housing, education buildings, healthcare facilities or workspaces.”

The team has also completed a range of work on projects including new operating theatres at Wansbeck General Hospital for Northumberland Health Care Trust and work at Dame Allan’s School in Newcastle.

The firm has also invested in its people this year, appointing 18 new colleagues – including two apprentices.

This has taken the firm’s total headcount to 67.

The team has also secured its Investors in People accreditation after establishing training and mentoring programmes and received an ‘Exceptional Employer’ award from Preston College.

Mr Milnes added: “There is an acute skills shortage in the North East region, and across the construction sector.

"This is something we are mitigating through investment in our people – be that through recruiting new talent, training and education, or working with further and higher education institutions to nurture the skills of future property professionals.

