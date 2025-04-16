Sunderland-based Avant Homes North East granted planning for £51m, 230 new home development in Middleton St George, near Darlington
Called Winfield Park, the multi-tenure development will comprise a mix of two-, three-, four- and five-bedroom properties and feature 13 of Avant Homes’ practically designed, energy efficient house types. Of the 230 homes, 50 will be affordable.
Winfield Park has a gross development value of around £51m and forms part of a wider local authority plan which will see a total of 330 homes built along with some commercial accommodation.
Work is scheduled to start on site in June and the first homes are expected to be released for sale next February. Winfield Park’s first residents are anticipated to move in during April next year.
Avant Homes North East has also committed to community contributions of £403,500 which will go towards a range of local improvements, including public and sustainable transport.
Commenting on the development, Avant Homes North East managing director, Andrew Finnigan, said: “Winfield Park will provide much needed quality new homes for people wanting to enjoy all that Middleton St George has to offer, including easy access to nearby towns and beautiful countryside.
“Our practically designed, energy efficient homes will suit a wide range of buyers from first timers to growing families and downsizers. This will ensure Winfield Park becomes home to a thriving and diverse community that will complement the area.”
Avant Homes North East is part of the Avant Homes Group which operates across the north of England, the Midlands, Scotland and South Wales. The housebuilder’s ambition is to grow its multi-tenure business further across its existing regions and beyond.
