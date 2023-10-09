Sunderland artist dreaming of a green Christmas with his unique festive trees

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

He's dreaming of a green Christmas.

Artist Leon Garshong is helping to make the festive season a little friendlier to the planet with his beautifully crafted pop-up tree he creates for the city.

Submitted picture of Leon Garshong with his eco Christmas trees.

Leon, who runs LG Designer Maker CIC based in Norfolk Street, has put his own spin on the traditional Christmas tree, with his design featuring two crafted flat panels of FCS-sourced OSB chipboard which slot together.

Each tree is hand-cut to ensure a unique finish which Leon says make an an interesting centre piece for any room, with a simple, space-saving design which can be assembled in seconds.

The artist came up with the idea in his previous life, working aboard a ship.

"The idea for the trees was born from my days of working at sea, when I was given a small Christmas tree to carry in my bag and put in my cabin," he said.

“When I returned and set up my business designing and creating bespoke joinery, I was inspired to create something for Christmas.

"I started on some designs, and the idea for the eco tree was born.”

The trees come in four different sizes, designed to suit a variety of needs and budgets, for homes, shops, and places of work.

He said bespoke trees can also be created to achieve a more personal touch, including family names, landmarks and company branding.

The trees are free from any packaging, plastic, or glues, and can be delivered completely free of charge within a 15-mile radius of the Sunderland area.

Orders for the trees can be taken up until November 1 for delivery by December 1, and Leon hopes they will prove to be a popular choice for environmentally conscious customers wanting to enjoy the magic of Christmas without the fuss.

Leon – who works on a range of bespoke woodwork projects for the home, office and retail sectors - also plans to offer a trainee programme for vulnerable young people based in the city, where they will be given the opportunity to become involved in the production of the trees as well as acquiring valuable woodworking skills used by his business.