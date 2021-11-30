Vertu Motors has formed a partnership with the Black Cats to become the ‘Official Car Retailer’ for the men’s team.

For Vertu chief executive Robert Forrester, it marks the renewal of an old relationship.

He was a director of Sunderland motor retailer Reg Vardy PLC between 2001 and 2006, during which time the firm’s logo was emblazoned across the club’s strips in its role as shirt sponsor. He set up Vertu after Reg Vardy was sold to Pendragon PLC in 2006.

“We are delighted to expand our football sponsorship portfolio with the addition of Sunderland AFC,” said Robert.

“Sunderland have huge support and demonstrate a real commitment to their community, which is fundamental to how we want to promote our partnerships, with a number of our car dealerships also located in proximity of our new club partner.

“We look forward to working closely with them to bring the Vertu Motors brand to their audiences and support their various football initiatives across the region.”

Vertu operates six dealerships in the Sunderland area and the deal, which covers the current 2021/2022 season, incorporates matchday activities, digital opportunities, and player appearances throughout the partnership.

Sunderland AFC’s Chief Operating Officer, Steve Davison, said the new relationship was a good fit for both businesses: “We are delighted to welcome Vertu Motors as an official partner of Sunderland AFC,” he said.

"Vertu is an established and respected national brand which is renowned for its commitment to quality service and customer care.

“Based in the North East, it has an ever-growing presence within the region and we look forward to working with them to establish a strong and lasting partnership.”

The addition of Sunderland AFC expands Vertu Motors’ partnerships in sport, which include deals with Middlesbrough FC, the Newcastle Eagles basketball team and naming rights for the Eagles’ Vertu Motors Arena in Gateshead, close to the Group’s headquarters.

North of the border, another of the wider Group’s brands, Macklin Motors, has partnerships with Hibernian FC, Heart of Midlothian FC and is a Community Partner of Celtic FC.

