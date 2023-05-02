The Train Line cake shop has already proved a popular addition to Fulwell since taking over the former Seaburn News site at Seaburn Metro in 2020, building up a loyal customer base thanks to its range of traybakes, cookies, cupcakes, sundaes, waffles and more.

Now, it’s keeping Sunderland fans well fed after opening a sister site at the Stadium of Light.

Housed within the concourse at the family zone, The Train Line is open for all home games and, in just four games since it signed for the side, it’s sold out of all its cakes at each match.

The Train Line has opened at the Stadium of Light

For The Train Line owner, and Black Cat fan, Christian Carney, it’s a dream business partnership.

The city businessman said: “I’ve been going to the Sunderland games since I was 13, so I was over the moon when I got the call to open a kiosk here.

"We’d already been doing Sunderland-branded cakes at our Seaburn site with red and white pink slices and cookies shaped liked shirts, which were selling really well. Then the club approached us about opening at the stadium, which is amazing. We’re the only independent business in there and we’ve been received really well.

"The fans says it’s a good alternative to the usual match day food and it’s great for the kids who go to the matches.”

Sunderland businessman Christian Carney

Sunderland-themed sweet treats, which also includes red and white stuffed cookies and red and white school cake, is now sold exclusively at the stadium site, with a range of other goods on offer, including brownies, rocky road, cheesecakes and Mars Bar Krispie cakes.

The Train Line has already been asked to return for next season – and will be back at the stadium this season if Sunderland make it through to play offs.

The original Train Line at Seaburn, meanwhile, continues to go from strength to strength.

"We’re as busy there as when we first opened,” said Christian. “Often you get a lot of custom when you first open, but that’s continued and we get great feedback.”

A red and white 'pink' slice from The Train Line

The Train Line is also planning to do a number of pop ups at events over the summer.

The stadium kiosk in the family zone

Sunderland-themed treats are exclusive to the stadium kiosk