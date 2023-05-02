News you can trust since 1873
Sunderland AFC red-and-white pink slices and more proving a hit as The Train Line opens at Stadium of Light

An independent city business is hitting the back of the net with its SAFC-themed pink slices, biscuits and more.

By Katy Wheeler
Published 2nd May 2023, 16:21 BST- 2 min read
Updated 2nd May 2023, 16:21 BST

The Train Line cake shop has already proved a popular addition to Fulwell since taking over the former Seaburn News site at Seaburn Metro in 2020, building up a loyal customer base thanks to its range of traybakes, cookies, cupcakes, sundaes, waffles and more.

Now, it’s keeping Sunderland fans well fed after opening a sister site at the Stadium of Light.

Housed within the concourse at the family zone, The Train Line is open for all home games and, in just four games since it signed for the side, it’s sold out of all its cakes at each match.

The Train Line has opened at the Stadium of LightThe Train Line has opened at the Stadium of Light
For The Train Line owner, and Black Cat fan, Christian Carney, it’s a dream business partnership.

The city businessman said: “I’ve been going to the Sunderland games since I was 13, so I was over the moon when I got the call to open a kiosk here.

"We’d already been doing Sunderland-branded cakes at our Seaburn site with red and white pink slices and cookies shaped liked shirts, which were selling really well. Then the club approached us about opening at the stadium, which is amazing. We’re the only independent business in there and we’ve been received really well.

"The fans says it’s a good alternative to the usual match day food and it’s great for the kids who go to the matches.”

Sunderland businessman Christian CarneySunderland businessman Christian Carney
Sunderland-themed sweet treats, which also includes red and white stuffed cookies and red and white school cake, is now sold exclusively at the stadium site, with a range of other goods on offer, including brownies, rocky road, cheesecakes and Mars Bar Krispie cakes.

The Train Line has already been asked to return for next season – and will be back at the stadium this season if Sunderland make it through to play offs.

The original Train Line at Seaburn, meanwhile, continues to go from strength to strength.

"We’re as busy there as when we first opened,” said Christian. “Often you get a lot of custom when you first open, but that’s continued and we get great feedback.”

A red and white 'pink' slice from The Train LineA red and white 'pink' slice from The Train Line
The Train Line is also planning to do a number of pop ups at events over the summer.

The stadium kiosk in the family zoneThe stadium kiosk in the family zone
Sunderland-themed treats are exclusive to the stadium kioskSunderland-themed treats are exclusive to the stadium kiosk
The kiosk is already proving a hit with fansThe kiosk is already proving a hit with fans
