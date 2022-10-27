Superkev will take centre stage, flicking the switch to officially start the Christmas count-down at the annual Light Switch On which will take place on Thursday, November 17.

The England striker – now manager at South Shields FC – will join the Mayor of Sunderland Coun Alison Smith and the cast of the Empire Theatre’s panto, Aladdin, for the big event.

And there will be plenty more for the crowds to enjoy, with stunning displays of light artistry from Ministry of Experience. which will see imagery painted mid-air using a variety of light emitting elements.

The event – which will also see Disney Frozen characters take to the stage - will take place in Keel Square from 5pm with a range of activities before an on-stage programme of entertainment begins at 6pm and the lights are officially switched on at 7pm.

The event will be hosted by Metro Radio Breakfast hosts Steve and Karen.

The Switch On is being organised by Sunderland Business Improvement District (BID) and Sunderland City Council, and is sponsored by the University of Sunderland.

Council leader Graeme Miller said he was looking forward to the evening: “It’s a real thrill to see the countdown to Christmas begin in Sunderland,” he said.

"We hope the lights bring plenty of festive cheer to the heart of the city and look forward to seeing families from across Sunderland come to enjoy the event.”

The city has invested in new low-energy LED light installations which will be installed across the city centre and a 40ft Christmas Tree will once again stand in Keel Square to decorate Sunderland city centre over Christmas and into the New Year.

Sunderland Bid chief executive Sharon Appleby said: “Sunderland is a brilliant place to shop, meet friends and family and celebrate this festive season, and as the excitement builds towards Christmas, it’s brilliant to be turning on the lights and bringing a bit of magic to the streets of the city centre to support our traders.”

