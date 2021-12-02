Andy Dawson, from Tunstall, has had great success with his Top Flight Time Machine (TFTM) podcast, an irreverent take on all things football and beyond, racking up around a quarter of a million listens per month, from all over the world.

Now, he and co-presenter Sam Delaney, a writer, journalist and radio host, will be hosting a TFTM Christmas party at the new Pop Recs venue in High Street West.

As well as the witty conversational tone of the podcast, the party, which takes place on Tuesday, December 14, will feature DJ sets, a quiz and a Q&A session, with all proceeds going to Pop Recs, a CIC which is bringing more culture to the city whilst also fostering future talent.

Successful podcaster Andy Dawson is to put on a show at Pop Recs with a mixture of DJ sets, Q and As and quizzes

Andy said: “Top Flight Time Machine was supposed to be a football podcast, but soon descended into two middle aged blokes talking about all sorts. It’s grown and grown over fours years, and we now do five episodes a week.

"At the minute we’re going through Roy of the Rovers issue by issue, and we’re currently up to 1983. We delve deep into things like the Kevin Keegan autobiography and the Pinocchio film and random things in history.”

Andy also has a podcast with Bob Mortimer, one half of Reeves & Mortimer, called Athletico Mince, which has again been a big hit, with 50 million listens.

Both podcasts, which are anything but serious, have proved a tonic in recent times.

The new Pop Recs also has its own bar, with Vaux brews on tap

"We’ve had great feedback, especially during the lockdowns, when people say podcasts kept them going on their daily walks. They’re comedy podcasts and they say laughter is the best form of medicine,” explained Andy who’s also been on the road with tours of both shows.

The Christmas party will be extra special for Andy who’s long been a supporter of Pop Recs, since its very first pop-up in the old Tourist Information Office in Fawcett Street.

He first did a show shortly after the Pop Recs team moved into the new home in High Street West in 2018, when the buildings were little more than a shell.

Friends with the late Dave Harper, who co-founded the CIC, Andy says it’s been incredible to see his vision come to life.

The new Pop Recs at the far end of High Street West

"It’s been incredible watching the twists and turns of the Pop Recs story from the first one in Fawcett Street,” he said.

“It’s gone from strength to strength and a lot of that is down to Dave, who was an amazing individual. Anything I can do to help it thrive, I will.”

The new Pop Recs, which replaces the Stockton Road site, is now open with a coffee shop in one unit, and a venue in the neighbouring unit, which can be used for everything from gigs to community groups.

:: Top Flight Time Machine is at Pop Recs in High Street West at 7pm on Tuesday, December 14. Tickets are £10 from MusicGlue.com with all proceeds going to Pop Recs.

The new multi-purpose venue was once home to the very first Binns store

