It has been revealed that Love Lily will be breathing new life into the cafe to help it reach its potential.

Commercial property specialists Lofthouse and Partners have announced that the business has been given the keys to the site.

A statement reads: “After bringing Mexico 70, Tin of Sardines and Blacks Corner to Sunderland Seafront, we are extremely pleased to announce having secured another well known occupier/brand for the cafe at Herrington Country Park.

Love Lily is taking over Cafe on the Park in Herrington Country Park

"Love Lily Cakes this morning signed a lease on the vacant cafe at Herrington Park and keys will be handed over later today allowing them to commence fit out works after our clients City of Sunderland completed refurbishment of the shell which includes an extensive external patio area.

"Love Lily have proved extremely popular having a loyal following at their existing units at Pier Point Roker and Pallion. We wish them the very best of luck.”

The bakery and tearooms has proved extremely popular at Roker’s Pier Point, where queues regularly form for their American-style pancakes and brunches.

The cafe has its own outdoor area

As well as the sit-in option at Roker, Love Lily has a takeaway cake shop in St Luke’s Terrace, Pallion, where people can buy its range of cakes, cookies, blondies, brownies, milkshakes and more and collect orders.

Such is its success, bosses also operate a large bakery in Pallion Industrial Estate, where they make the sweet treats. Established by sisters Helena and Gemma Ganley, Love Lily is named in honour of their grandma.

The cafe at Herrington Country Park, formerly Cafe on the Park, has parking just outside and views overlooking the park, which is owned by Sunderland City Council.

Last year, the council revealed proposals to expand café facilities at the visitor hot spot in response to rising numbers of visitors, including an expansion of the current café building into an external storage area.

The cafe has a prime position at the top of the park

This aimed to increase the floor area of the café from around 63 square metres to 270 square metres.

Love Lily has built up a firm following for its pancakes