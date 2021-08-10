Fashion pod at the Bridges

The Style Pod is the latest addition to the Bridges, a joint project between the shopping centre and Sunderland BID.

The large glass case features mannequins and a floral display, which will change seasonally to highlight current trends and what stores across the centre have to offer.

Currently showcasing summer trends from River Island, Primark and Superdry, the pod will next feature a Back to School theme and will be updated regularly to reflect each new season.

The pod will showcase the latest styles

Karen Eve, centre director at the Bridges, believes the pod is a great addition.

She said: “The Style Pod gives retailers the opportunity to promote their in-store collections, knowing that it will be seen by the thousands of people who pass through the centre every day.

“Hopefully that will encourage them to go and visit the store and act as an incentive to get people to buy, which will help boost the local economy.

“It’s a fantastic asset for the Bridges and we’re delighted to be partnering with the BID on this initiative.”

The pod, which is near the River Island store, is already attracting a great deal of interest from passers-by.

Sharon Appleby, Chief Executive of Sunderland BID, said the pod was a great way to remind people of the many retailers that the city had to offer.

“The pod is impossible to miss so it’s a really brilliant way to highlight some of the stores we have in the city centre,” she said.