Student Raid night returns to Sunderland's Bridges centre - here is all you need to know

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The city’s Bridges shopping centre will throw open its doors for an evening of bargains, giveaways, entertainment and to welcome students to Sunderland later this month.

Previous Student Raids have seen thousands of people pack into the centre for a special evening in which those attending university or colleges across the region can take advantage of some great deals – and have a load of fun at the same time.

Now details of this year’s event have been confirmed.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

When is it?

Student Raid 2022 is being held on Monday, September 26, from 6.30pm until late, with outlets across the centre extending their opening hours and offering a whole host of discounts.

Which stores are taking part – and what offers are on?

Stores including New Look, River Island, Schuh and The Body Shop are offering a hefty 20 per cent off on the night, while beauty favourites Lush will be giving away free samples with every purchase.

Pandora, Ann Summers and Hotel Chocolat are among the retailers offering 15 per cent discount while new retailer Laser Clinics is offering a free microdermabrasion treatment with any booking for an aesthetics treatment.

And a range of other offers and giveaways will be available to anyone attending on the night.

What else is happening?

The festival-themed event will include free mocktails, competitions and goody bag giveaways, along with games and backdrops for the perfect “insta” moment.

How much does it cost?

Attending the event is free but students must register online in advance to ensure they can gain entry on the night.

Karen Eve, Centre Director at the Bridges, is delighted to have the Student Raid back again and is predicting it will be an evening to remember, with the number of retailers signed up still growing.

“We know how massively popular the Student Raid is and we are adding more retailers to the list of those offering deals and discounts on a daily basis,” she said.

“It’s a really fun night and we’ve laid on some brilliant entertainment so we are really confident that everyone who comes along with have a night they’ll never forget.”

How can I take part?